Gemma Veale, 34, launched Little'Uns in 2020 and was quickly inundated with online orders from parents unable to get out due to coronavirus restrictions.

The town centre shop has gone from strength to strength and she has now opened a second bigger store at Clacton Shopping Village.

It means all 22 units at the village are now taken and the mall continues to buck national shopping trends as footfall and sales rocket.

In the first five weeks of this year shopper numbers were up two per cent on 2022 and sales have grown by a third to over £1.5million.

New shop: Gemma Veale at her new Little’Uns store at Clacton Shopping Village. Picture: Warren Page/Pagepix (Image: Warren Page)

Gemma said: "I'd been a care worker for 14 years but I'd always wanted to run my own business.

It was only when we went into lockdown that I decided to take the plunge and do it.

"I was very nervous about it at first, but we built a website overnight and we were quickly inundated with orders from new mums who couldn't get out of the house.

"But even when the restrictions were lifted, we had plenty of customers coming into the shop.

“We were just selling clothes at the time but many of them asked about us stocking other items such as prams and nursery furniture, so we did.

"From then, it just snowballed massively."

Gemma, who lives in Clacton with her husband and two daughters, ended up having to sacrifice her stock room to have a wall removed in order to fit in all the new stock.

The second store will now help to expand the range from clothing for babies and children aged up to five, to prams, nursery equipment and furniture.

Leanne Pfrang, operations manager for Clacton Shopping Village, said: “It’s great to announce that the shopping village is full with all the units here taken and very positive footfall and sales figures.

“We’re especially glad to welcome Little’Uns, another local independent store, to the village as it continues the trend of new openings here.”