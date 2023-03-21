Many of the county’s restaurants are currently listed in the Michelin Guide with a few receiving the coveted Bib Gourmand award for quality.

Here are the restaurants currently on the list and what to expect if you dine there.

Kintsu, Colchester

A Bib Gourmand recipient, this restaurant can be found in the city centre in an old joiner’s yard.

Kintsu offers modern British tasting menus with selections including chalk stream trout with beetroot, cultured cream.

Those looking for something different can try the beef serloin with Jerusalem artichoke, shiitake and winter truffle.

Desserts include frozen goats milk, apple and sorrel or Pump Street chocolate, brown butter and marzipan.

The guide praised Kintsu for its presentation with “skilfully prepared small plates showing originality, with rich complementary flavours.”

Church Street Tavern, Colchester

This restaurant and bar in the UK’s newest city has an eatery placed upstairs with the bar on the ground floor.

The establishment has several fun traditions including its Sunday roasts and Wednesday Wine Club for regulars to enjoy.

Food is based on a seasonal changing menu with meat from British farms, day boat fish and produce from East Anglia and the Isles.

The most prestigious dishes include red gurnard fillet with butterbeans, nduja, tomato, mussels, spinach and green sauce or lamb rump and braised shoulder with potato, caper gratin, anchovy, raisin relish and chicory.

Starters include butternut squash and saffron soup, smoked kipper pâté with a crumpet and lemon or baked gnocchi with kale and walnut pesto.

Talbooth, Dedham

Talboothis part of the Milsoms Hotel brand and sits beside the River Stour.

The menu includes lobster thermidor, filet of Dedham Vale beef and banana and pecan souffle.

Other items inlcude tempura soft cell crab, almond crusted filets of lemon sole and confit apple eclair.

The restaurant also offers vegetarian and vegan options including chilled gazpacho, vegetable mille feuille and poached pair and basil tartlet.

It has been praised in the guide for its amenities, including being chauffeured over from Talbooth House Hotel if staying the night.

The Sun Inn, Dedham

This spot is a former coaching inn and dates back to the 15th century and is a sister restaurant of Church Street Tavern.

It has a varied monthly menu with produce off Mersea day boats, meat from rare breed animals, wild game in season and vegetables and fruit the morning they’re picked.

What the venue terms 'casual meals' inlcude Maldon cured smoked salmon bagel, rare breed beef burger or a cheese Sourdough toastie.

Starters inlcude spiced lentil and sweet potato soup, beef short rib taco or Salt Cod fritter.

Mains range from beetroot and barley risotto to rack of lamb with a caper and honey, yoghurt and spiced chickpeas or Rare Breed 42-55 day aged steak.

For pudding there is baked vanilla cheesecake and Yorkshire rhubarb or a chocolate and caramel tart.

The Pier, Harwich

Another inclusion from the Milsoms Hotel brand, the seaside restauraunt’s marine delicacies form the main part of its menu.

It also has a gin library that has been described as impressive and visiting customers can enjoy many of Harwich’s delights after a meal.

Diners can start with leek and potato soup, Colchester Rock oysters, tuna tacos.

There is various steamed mussels on offer or people can choose something from the grill.

Other mains inlcude fish and chips, The Pier's classic fish pie or spiced moussaka with lentil ragu.

To finish there are a number of options inlcuding classics like sticky toffee pudding and Black Forest gateau or a rhubarb and creme patisserie tart.

White Hart Inn, West Mersea

A new inclusion in the list, this pub is a stone’s throw from the coast with modernised features including a parquet floor, maritime mural, and stunning chairs.

The menu changes seasonally and features local produce with seafood and oysters straight from Mersea waters.

Fruit and vegetables are grown on the island and rare breed meat is sourced from farms throughout East Anglia.

'Casual' items on the menu include a rare breed beef burger, handmade tagliatelle pasta and mutton ragu and steamed mussels in white wine.

Starters include seafood tartare and wild mushroom tortellini while mains feature slow cooked pork belly and beetroot terrine.

Food by John Lawson, Leigh-on-Sea

This environmentally friendly restaurant support sustainability, zero wastage and food produced within a short distance of its restaurant

Its renowned wines are produced nearby with minimal intervention and regular themed evenings are also a hit.

The restaurant offers a four course tasting menu.

The website says: "Our four-course taster menu features fresh ingrediants from local farms.

"We create each dish using sustainable fish, regenerative meat and organic produce in alignment with what’s in season seasons.

"A unique wine list showcasing English & natural wines. With options to add our wine experience."