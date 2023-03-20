Cast and crew from the group, based at the Tendring Council-run Princes Theatre, are putting on their own version of A Monster Calls to raise funds for CLIC Sargent’s Young Lives Vs Cancer.

All profits raised from the production will go to the charity.

Melissa Wenn, Principal of the Princes Youth Theatre, said the company had chosen the play because of the way it explores grief, loss and the pain it can bring to a young life.

“The novel is one of the great young adult fiction novels of our time, a devastating articulation of the fury that comes with grief, and is definitely not sugar-coated,” Ms Wenn said.

“As well as grief it also looks at the dangers of not dealing with these feelings, and these are issues we are often reluctant to discuss with young people.”

Based on Patrick Ness’ critically acclaimed bestselling novel, a silver screen version starring Sigourney Weaver and Liam Neeson was released in 2016.

The play will run at the Princes Theatre from Thursday, 23 March to Saturday, 25 March, with nightly performances at 7.30pm. The adaptation is suitable for children aged ten-and-over.

Tickets cost £15 and £10 from princestheatre.co.uk.