The Mad Hatter’s tea party took place in Maitland House Care Home in Church Road, Clacton.

The event, held on Friday, also saw the care home celebrate nutrition and hydration week.

Ann Evans, manager at Maitland House, said everyone enjoyed the day.

She said: “We had so much fun on Friday, our staff love to dress up for the residents and they enjoyed joining in with the tea party.

“It was also a good opportunity to support Nutrition and Hydration Week, which is really important for us, enabling us to demonstrate how we keep our residents healthy and happy.”

Magical - Another view of the famous characters represented at the party (Image: Black Swan Care Group)

Staff delighted the residents by wearing fancy dress and the home was decorated in the theme of Alice in Wonderland for the day.

The special occasion coincided with St Patrick’s Day, so residents enjoyed Irish Stew and Soda bread for lunch, ahead of the Mad Hatter’s Tea Party in the afternoon.

Maitland House Care home is part of Black Swan Care Group which has homes in Clacton, Frinton and Walton.

