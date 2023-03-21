Walton and District Indoors Bowls Club held a ladies' charity afternoon tea event on Tuesday, March 14, in aid of Walton and District Community Food Bank and Tendring Stroke Specialist Services (TSSS).

The foodbank was represented at the event by chairman Jane Robinson and TSSS by Indira Allen, deputy director of operations.

Frances Walker, of Walton and District Indoor Bowls Club, said: “The club would like to say a huge thank you to the local businesses The Cake Kitchen, Kitty’s Jules, Limehouse Frinton, G&Ts and Parkers for their wonderful raffle contributions to our Ladies Charity Afternoon Tea.

Charitable - Indira Allen and Jane Robinson spoke at the event (Image: Walton and District Indoors Bowls Club)

“With your help along with the money raised at the afternoon tea and the generous donations from our members we raised a staggering £1,400, which will be split between two charities in Walton Community Food Bank and Tendring Stroke Specialist Services.

“Both charities do a fantastic job within our communities, so thank you for your services.”

The ladies ate sandwiches, scones, jam, clotted cream and homemade cakes on the day with Jade and Indira giving inspiring speeches.

For more information on visit waltonbowlsclub.co.uk and tendringstroke.org.uk.