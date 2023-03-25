The shared public transport service DigiGo is celebrating its first birthday on April 1.

Since its launch, 11,660 passengers have used the service to get to a variety of places, including Notley High School and Braintree Sixth Form, Broomfield Hospital and Great Notley Country Park.

In September, DigiGo also merged its two zones into one, and expanded to Great Dunmow, Stebbing, Great Sailing, Great Canfield and the surrounding areas following feedback from residents.

DigiGo is a shared minibus service, which offers on-demand and pre-bookable travel with no fixed route or timetable.

Journeys can be booked via the TravelEssex app by selecting your pick-up and drop-off points.

Essex County Councillor for Highways Maintenance and Sustainable Transport, Lee Scott, said: “We are proud to be celebrating 12 months of the new, innovative DigiGo service, which has served over 11,660 passengers during this time.

"As we enter the second year of the pilot, we continue to listen and act on feedback, dynamically changing the service as we go.

“We thank our passengers who have used the DigiGo service since its launch and celebrate this milestone with you all.”

For more information, visit essexhighways.org/digigo.