Smiths Newsagents, a staple of Connaught Avenue, in Frinton, has officially shut down after serving loyal customers and day-trippers alike for a staggering 21 years.

In a statement published previously, the shop’s owners suggested rising bills and the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic has contributed to their decision.

Somewhat reluctantly, they have now said their final goodbyes to the store but are expected to continue running their newspaper delivery service remotely.

A spokesman for Smiths Newsagents said: “And that is that - 21 years have flown by. We have had some great memories and made some fantastic friends along the way.

“We would like to say a huge thank you to all our customers over the years. A huge thank you to all the staff we have worked with.

“We have one last hope for you all, that we have sold a jackpot winning ticket for tonight’s lottery and if we have good luck to whoever wins.

“Thank you all again. Ian, Diane, Rob, Jayne, Anna & Chris.”

To find out more visit facebook.com/SmithsNews139.