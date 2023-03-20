CLACTON MP Giles Watling has called for a "tax break" for struggling residents.
Speaking during the budget debate in the House of Commons last week, the Tory MP called on the Government to tackle “outdated taxes” adding “business rates and council tax are spectres from the past”.
He said: “People need a break… they need a tax break, a tax break for growth.
“One area I believe we must tackle is outdated taxes.
“Business rates and council tax are spectres from the past in my view. Decades out of date and not collecting anything resembling the real-life impacts.”
He went on: “So we mustn’t just tinker and tax and as we move forward we must reform and renovate.”
