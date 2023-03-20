Tendring Council tourism boss Alex Porter raised concerns about the financial risks of being a member of the North Essex Parking Partnership (NEPP) at a meeting of the authority’s cabinet on Friday.

A report said the NEPP does not appear to be recovering from the impact of Covid-19 and that the council would be required to meet its share of any annual deficit the partnership incurs.

Mr Porter said the partnership is over-optimistic in its forecasting of income and that it is currently raising just £110,000 a month rather than its expected £200,000.

“Up until now they’ve managed to balance the books,” he said.

“Clearly there are a lot of problems and one of them is issuing PCNs (penalty charge notices), which they rely on for income.

“It’s basically because people aren’t going into town centres anymore.

“Especially since Covid, people are going to out-of-town places and buying stuff on Amazon.

“They claim it’s to do with staffing, but I don’t think staffing is going to double the numbers with PCNs.”

Wardens - councillors claim events have been targeted (Image: Submitted)

Harwich councillor Ivan Henderson criticised the partnership for targeting events rather than parking issues affecting residents.

“They just go for soft targets,” he said.

“We are frustrated as councillors when we go to them over and over again about people having to put up with illegal parking on their streets.

“Some people can’t get out of their drives at certain times of the day.

“We had a fantastic turnout for the International Shanty Festival in Harwich - and they went there to target it.

“They hit local residents who had to move their cars because there were so many people coming to the area and visitors went away with parking tickets - it’s just not right.”

On-street parking is an Essex County Council function with enforcement being carried out by the parking partnership, which is run by Colchester Council.

Council leader Neil Stock said the matter is one that should be devolved to local councils.

“When people go home with a parking ticket, they won’t have a happy memory of going to what should have been a really great event - it’s just a bit mindless and unnecessary.”

A NEPP spokesperson said the partnership for on-street parking comprises seven authorities, of which Tendring Council is a joint committee member.

"The Committee very recently decided measures to ensure the long-term financial neutrality of the service," he said.

“NEPP may carry out parking patrols in accordance with Government policy, with the aim of keeping traffic moving and roads clear and safe for all users.



“NEPP will only issue a penalty for on-street parking where vehicles are parked dangerously and/or illegally, and it is within our remit.

"If parking rules do not exist or the matter does not fall under Government policy, then we are unable to take any enforcement action.”