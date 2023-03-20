Frinton and Walton Heritage Trust is in the process of converting the former ambulance station in Pole Barn Lane into a heritage centre.

The building was put up for sale in a November 2021 and the trust put in a bid which was accepted by the NHS and finalised in March last year.

John Barter, chairman of the trust, said acquiring the building provided a "marvellous opportunity".

He said: “Our vision for the new building includes a museum, archive centre and a small meeting room, which will be available for hire.

“The museum will be based in what was the garage of the old building and will allow use to showcase an ever-changing exhibition of artefacts from our collection.

“We’ve just cleaned out the building and the open day will see an exhibition with the architect's drawings and history of the trust as we’ve been going for 39 years now.”

Refurbishment - Another angle of the old ambulance building in Frinton (Image: Frinton and Walton Heritage Trust)

Frinton and Walton Heritage Trust applied for planning permission and change of use to Tendring Council earlier this month.

The decision-making process takes eight weeks and the trust said it wanted to host an open day to show residents its plans.

It plans to install solar panels on the roof to be more environmentally friendly with other instruments such as heat pumps.

The former duty room will become a small meeting room for people to research or have small gatherings.

Four schools are within walking distance of the soon-to-be heritage centre and the trust hopes to invite schools in for history events.

Linda Barter, secretary of the trust, added: “We are in the process of meeting people from not-for-profit organisations who will apply on our behalf to get funding.

“The National Lottery Heritage Fund is one of the avenues we would like to pursue.”

The open day will take place on Saturday, March 25, from 10.30am to 3pm.

For more information on the Frinton and Walton Heritage Trust visit fwheritage.co.uk/.