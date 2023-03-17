The Walton Youth Club, in Portobello Road, is now the proud owner of a fancy football table thanks to the generosity of Access Dignity Care.

The engaging new addition to the club will now no doubt be regularly used by the more than 40 young people who frequent the site every week.

And there is already talk of a regular table football tournament being introduced.

A spokesman for the Walton Youth Club said: “We love our youth club but we also love surprises and oh my goodness me what a surprise this was.

“Our new unbelievable table football donated from Access Dignity Care Limited was a huge success and we cannot express how excited and grateful we are.

“Whilechess, draughts, pool, table tennis and all our other activities will remain popular we know this incredible donation to our children will get lots of action.

“Thank you so, so much Karlie, Stuart and the team at Access Dignity Care Limited – it is such an amazing gift to the children.

“We woke up wondering if it was a dream.”

The Walton Youth Club was launched a year ago by councillor Ann Oxley and PCSO Michele Diss in collaboration with Essex Youth Services.