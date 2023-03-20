Teams, projects and groups from across CVS Tendring showcased their work with fun activities and games for guests to enjoy in Rosemary Road, Clacton.

There were also demonstrations from Melt Foot Therapy, Fitsteps, SingAlongPen and Seated Yoga.

Colourful - Brenda Ellis BEM, Nigel Spencer, Deputy Lieutenant of Essex, and Sharon Alexander. (Image: CVS Tendring)

Sharon Alexander, chief officer at CVS Tendring, said: “It was a wonderful celebration of everything CVST does with more than 350 invitees attending.

“The staff, supported by volunteers, offered a glimpse of the amazing work they do every day and provided activities such as games, food tasting, colouring and wordsearches.

Teamwork - Tina Faulkner, Lee Knight and Jan Kealy from the resilience team. (Image: CVS Tendring)

“The celebration was a rare opportunity for CVST to show the breadth of support it provides to the community and voluntary sector all in one place.”

A new CVS Tendring history exhibition made its debut at the event, with 18 boards telling the story of the organisation from its launch in 1973.

Bling - John Barnsdale and Carol Barnsdale, dressed in gold. (Image: CVS Tendring)

It is hoped the exhibition will be put on display at different locations throughout the year.

Tables at the event included the resilience project, cultural awareness, social prescribing, lunch club, Kennedy Community Garden, dementia cafes and more.

Focused - Gifford Rose and Phillip Straker playing a game with Tracy Lawrie. (Image: CVS Tendring)

Ms Alexander added: “We were so pleased to see the joy on the faces of our guests as they explored the tables and watched the demonstrations, or even took their turn at the selfie station.

“This was the first event to mark our milestone year, and we look forward to celebrating our 50th anniversary with other activities throughout 2023.”

Browsing - Peter Tomkin and Nigel Spencer looking at items from the Men’s Shed. (Image: CVS Tendring)

Brenda Ellis, CVS Tendring chairman, said: “What an amazing, vibrant event.

“I would like to give my profound thanks to the volunteers, staff, and my fellow trustees, who came together to ensure our 50th anniversary party was such an outstanding success.”

Having Fun - Helen Whiddett and Helen Curry from the CVST Social Prescribing Team (Image: CVS Tendring)

Further celebratory events will include tree planting, a thank you to volunteers, and more.

To find out more about CVST and the services on offer visit the website on cvstendring.org.uk.