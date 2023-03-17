The Clacton-on-Sea Lions Club is preparing to host its Charity Golf Day on May 18 in aid of Jaywick-based organisation Sonny’s Army.

The charity was started four years ago by youngsters Destiny and Bobby Jean and provides emergency care packs to families living in hospital.

The fundraising event, taking place at Clacton Golf Club, in West Road, will see participants enjoy a round of golf, try to hit the longest shot and get closest to the pin.

Prizes will be on the line for each challenge and upon arrival guests will be treated to a coffee and bacon roll, before being served ham, egg and chips later in the day.

The community day will then conclude with a raffle.

A spokesman for the Clacton-on-Sea Lions Club said: “We are proud to support the work of Sonny’s Army on our second Charity Golf Day.”

The cost to enter is £45 per person or £15 per person for members of the Clacton Golf Club and payment must be made by May 1.

To find out more information visit clactonlions.co.uk/golfday.