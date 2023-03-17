Jack Howard, 30, popped the question to Ayla Doggett, 23, after she arrived home from a girl’s trip in Dubai on Sunday.

The loved-up couple have been together for nearly seven years but Ayla said she was stunned when she saw Jack holding up the sign at Terminal 3.

Jack, who owns a transport company, got permission to pop the questions from Ayla’s dad a few days before and proposed with a stunning pear shaped diamond ring.

Loved-up - Jack Howard, 30, proposed to long term girlfriend Ayla Doggett, 23, on Sunday (Image: SWNS)

The pair, from Essex, are on the lookout for people who might have caught the magical moment on camera and have appealed to anyone with videos to get in touch.

NHS care assistant Ayla said: “I had been in Dubai visiting a friend who moved out there for a girls weekend.

“I knew Jack was coming to pick me up from the airport, but I never thought he would propose.

“I was walking through the terminal when I saw a board with my name on, and I thought that’s so embarrassing why has he brought that.

Take a look - Ayla shows off her new ring (Image: SWNS)

Dazzling - the ring (Image: SWNS)

“But then another bit of the board dropped down to say ‘will you marry me’.

“I couldn’t believe it, he said ‘well’ and I said ‘of course’.

“Everyone was clapping and saying congratulations to us, it was lovely.

“It was the last thing I expected, Jack is quite reserved so I never thought he would do something like that in front of lots of people.

“He asked my dad for permission on the Friday, got the ring on Saturday and then proposed on Sunday.

“It’s been a whirlwind.”