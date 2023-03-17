The UK Government sets minimum wage rates for the UK workforce, starting with the minimum wage at £9.18 per hour for those aged over 21.

Black Swan Care Group, which has care homes in Clacton, Frinton and Walton, has confirmed that all of its staff will be paid at least £10.90 per hour.

A spokesman for Black Swan said: “We believe that our staff deserve to be rewarded with fair and reasonable pay, reflecting the skilled work that they do.”

“We’re delighted to be accredited by the Living Wage Foundation and are fully committed to giving our staff a wage that meets everyday needs and sits above the statutory Government minimum wages.”

Minimum wage rises to £9.50 per hour for workers aged over 23 under the national living wage, with both figures being statutory rates.

Real living wage at £10.90 per hour for anyone over the age of 18 is a voluntary rate paid by UK businesses who believe their staff deserve a wage that meets everyday needs.

This rate comes into force on Saturday, April 1.