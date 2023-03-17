The youth group at Clacton Musical Theatre Society (CMTS) will perform High School Musical, On Stage in Walton’s Columbine Centre.

The musical based is based on the popular 2006 film and sees captain of the basketball team Troy Bolton struggling with a decision between auditioning for a musical with new girl Gabriella Montez or sticking to his sport.

Tom Hume-Steer, who plays Troy Bolton, said: “I’ve been in quite a few shows at CMTS, most recently Matilda in which I played Miss Trunchball and Snow White in which I played Jolly.

“I auditioned and got the role of Troy which has been amazing for me and will help me get my career in acting which is something I love to do.”

Meanwhile Gabriella, new at the school is trying to break free of being a maths nerd and wants to sing with Troy.

Mia Slim, who plays Gabriella, added: “I have been going to CMTS since i was 6 and my family are very involved with CMTS too so it’s always been a massive part of my life.

Talented - The youngsters are set to build on their burgeoning careers with this performance. (Image: Clacton Musical Theatre Society)

“When I got the role of Gabriella i was so excited as it’s a part I’ve always wanted and it’s my first lead role.

“I love rehearsals and I love spending time with all the cast. I’m so excited to perform the show next month and I hope it goes amazing.”

The plucky pair draw the ire of thespian siblings Ryan and Sharpay Evans who do not want to see jocks and brainiacs enter the theatrical scene.

Bailey Boyce, who plays Ryan, said: “I auditioned for high school musical because I’ve always wanted to play the role of Ryan Evans so when I saw CMTS advertising auditions I just had to attend.”

Felicity Ransley, performing as Sharpay, added: “Being a new member of CMTS, I still feel welcome and apart of the family by the production team and the cast, I cannot wait for more adventures with CMTS.”

The show will take place on Friday, April 7, and Saturday, April 8, for more information and to book your place visit bit.ly/3ZU0gmT.