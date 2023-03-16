Phoney Towers pays homage to the 1970s TV show Fawlty Towers, which was named the best British TV programme of all time by the British Film Institute in 2000.

This show runs at full throttle, featuring the best of loveable characters Basil, his wife Sybil, and Manuel. It also includes an immersive aspect with hilarious audience participation.

John Cleese’s Basil lives on, with infamous lines like “don’t mention the war” and “he’s from Barcelona” being thrown in as real crowd pleasers.

Drew Cameron, an impressionist best known for winning Opportunity Knocks as a teenager and reaching the final of Britain’s Got Talent, portrays Manuel.

He said: “Although Fawlty Towers remains memorable half a century since it appeared, this stage show will appeal to fans both young and old.

“It has embedded itself into British culture even after all of these years, and we are massive fans. Audiences at Phoney Towers will be treated to the best of Basil, Sybil, Manuel and an array of surprise VIP guests at the fictional hotel.”

Phoney Towers will be playing at the Princes Theatre on Sutton Road, Clacton, tomorrow at 7.30pm.