The Suffolk and North East Essex Integrated Care Board (ICB) is overseeing the vaccination programme and has indicated it plans to offer a mixture of walk-in clinics and booked appointments.

Spring boosters will be offered to everyone aged 75 years and over, residents in care homes for older adults, and people aged 5 years and over who are immunosuppressed.

Liz Moloney, who is leading the vaccine programme for the ICB, said: “We know that many eligible people will be very keen to have their spring booster, and it’s fantastic that the benefits of COVID vaccination are recognised by so many, but we ask people to be patient.

“GP practices and community pharmacies are already extremely busy, so please don’t call them for a spring booster, as they won’t yet be able to help you.

“As soon as everything is in place, we’ll make getting a spring booster as easy as possible.”

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI, which advises the government on COVID vaccination, has indicated spring boosters will be available from April 17 and visits to care homes will start on April 17.

For more information on vaccination visit sneevaccine.org.uk/.