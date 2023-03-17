These will mainly be along the A12 in the early hours of the morning, with a few on the Dartford Crossing and the M25.

If you are set to be travelling along these areas, it's best to take note of different diversions in place.

Here’s a list of all of the closures from Friday, March 17 to Sunday, March 19.

A12

There will be several closures on the A12 Northbound on Friday including there being a carriageway closure between Junction 21 and 22 as well as between Junction 12 and 16.

Additionally, there will be a carriageway closure on Junction 25 and in both directions from Colchester to Copdock Interchange there will be a carriageway closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.

All of these A12 closures will take place from 9 pm to 5 am.

Alongside that, an exit slip road closure at Junction 26 will continue until 9 pm on Friday, March 31.

Dartford Crossing

The West tunnel on the Northbound way of the Dartford Crossing will be shut for maintenance works from 11 pm to 5.30 am.

M25

On the anti-clockwise way from Junction 25 to 23 there will be carriageway closure and entry slip road closure for surfacing works from 11 pm to 6 am.

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Saturday, March 18 in Essex?

A12

On the Northbound way between Junction 12 and 16 there will be a carriageway closure for reconstruction/renewal works from 9 pm to 5 am.

Also, the exit slip road closure at Junction 26 will continue until 9 pm on Friday, March 31.

Dartford Crossing

The West tunnel on the Northbound way will be shut for maintenance works from 10 pm to 5 am.

Additionally, on the A282 Northbound West Tunnel to M25 Junction 31 on the anti-clockwise way there will be an exit slip closure for technology works from 10 pm to 6 am.

M25

There are no closures scheduled on the M25 Essex junctions on this day.

A12

The exit slip road closure at Junction 26 will continue until 9 pm on Friday, March 31.

Dartford Crossing

The East tunnel on the Northbound way will be shut for maintenance works from 10 pm to 5 am.

M25

There are no closures scheduled on the M25 Essex junctions on this day.