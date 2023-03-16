Jetmir Myrtaj, 44, formerly living in Leicester but now of no fixed address, was charged yesterday evening and will appear before magistrates in Nottingham today.

He was arrested yesterday morning as National Crime Agency officers investigate a group suspected of organising a series of people smuggling runs to the UK from Belgium in small boats.

A boat was also seized from Brightlingsea.

Four other men will appear at Nottingham Crown Court on 29 March for their alleged roles in the group.