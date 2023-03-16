A man arrested as part of a people smuggling investigation has been charged with conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration to the UK.
Jetmir Myrtaj, 44, formerly living in Leicester but now of no fixed address, was charged yesterday evening and will appear before magistrates in Nottingham today.
He was arrested yesterday morning as National Crime Agency officers investigate a group suspected of organising a series of people smuggling runs to the UK from Belgium in small boats.
A boat was also seized from Brightlingsea.
Four other men will appear at Nottingham Crown Court on 29 March for their alleged roles in the group.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article