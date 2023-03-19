The red brick building off Lyons Hall Road in High Garrett, near Braintree, has a guide price of £450,000 and is listed with property agent Savills.

Permission to convert the water tower into a home was granted by Braintree Council in August 2022 after it was decommissioned by Anglian Water.

Listed by property agents Savills, they have also released CGI images of what the home could look like.

(Image: Savills)

According to the plans, the 'Grand Designs' style project would provide accommodation of approximately 3,444 sq ft over three floors, with the option to create an additional level inside the original structure.

(Image: Savills)

The planning permission includes four bedrooms with individual en suite facilities arranged over the ground and first floor, while the second floor would feature a reception space and private terrace.

A CGI image of what the inside could look like after conversion (Image: Savills)

The upper level would be used for a kitchen/family area with a potential mezzanine and utility room.

(Image: Savills)

Provision has also been made for a garden to the north and east of the property, with parking at the front.

(Image: Savills)

Karl Manning, head of residential sales at Savills, said: "Water towers are a rare find. Each one has its own artistic, architectural, historical and engineering significance, but this example holds more character than most.

"Located in a discreet setting along a private road and overlooking some wonderful countryside, it’s a very exciting opportunity for a buyer who has the time and vision to undertake a ‘Grand Designs’ style project.

“All floors have great open space with high ceilings and there is every chance to create a landmark home.

“The towns of Halstead and Braintree are both close by and provide a range of amenities and services, while for the commuter there are great links by rail to both Chelmsford and London.”

For more information or to view the listing, visit bit.ly/3JHb2XY.