Schools in Essex are set to be affected by teacher strikes again today with a number of schools closing.

Teachers will walk out for a second day today in a row over pay and funding for the education system.

Here are the Essex schools shut or partially shut today, according to the Essex County Council website:

  • All Saints' Church of England - Open to vulnerable children.
  • Bardfield Academy - Open to KS1 only.
  • Basildon Lower Academy - Open for students in year 8 only.
  • Basildon Upper Academy - Open for students in year 11, 12 and 13 only. 
  • Beauchamps High School - Year 7 and 9 receiving live remote lessons at home. 
  • Belfairs Academy - Open to year 11, 12, and 13.
  • Brinkley Grove Primary School - Only year 5 will be closed.
  • Castle View School - Open for year 10 and year 11.
  • Cecil Jones Academy - Open to year 11, 12, and 13.
  • Chase High School - Open for year 10, 11 and sixth form students.
  • Children's Support Service - Open for vulnerable children.
  • De La Salle School - Open for year 11 and vulnerable students.
  • Glenwood School - Open for learners with prior agreement with families. T
  • Gosbecks Primary School - Open for vulnerable children.
  • Greensward Academy - Closed. 
  • Helena Romanes School - Open to year 9, 11, and 13.  
  • Holt Farm Infant School - Three classes open.
  • Honywood School - Only year 11. 
  • John Bunyan Primary and Nursery School - Closed.
  • Jotmans Hall Primary School - Closed to all pupils. 
  • Langenhoe Community Primary and Pre School - Open to year 2 and year 6
  • Mayflower High School - Open to year 10, 11 and 13 along.
  • Mid Essex Co-Operative Academy - Open to vulnerable pupils.
  • New Rickstones Academy - Open for vulnerable children. 
  • Oakfield Primary School - Closed.
  • Paxman Academy - Open only for year 7.
  • Philip Morant School and College - Open only to year 11 and 13 students.
  • Plume, Maldon - Closed to all students.
  • R A Butler Infant School - Open for vulnerable children.
  • R A Butler Junior School - Open for vulnerable children.
  • Ravens Academy - Open for all vulnerable children.
  • Rayleigh Primary School - Open for all vulnerable children.
  • Shoeburyness High School - Closed for all students.
  • Southchurch High School - Open for year 10 and 11.
  • St Bernard's High School - Open for year 11, 12 and year 13
  • St Francis Catholic Primary School, Maldon - Open for year 2 and year 4.
  • St George's School, Colchester - Depends on the class.
  • St Helena School - Open to year 11 only. 
  • St James' Church of England Primary School - Five classes closed.
  • The Gilberd School - Open only for year 7 and 11. 
  • The King John School - Open to year 11 and 13.
  • The Ramsey Academy - Open to year 11 students.
  • The Stanway School - Closed to year 7, 8, 9 and 11.
  • The Sweyne Park School - Open for year 10 and year 13
  • The Willows Primary School - 5 classes working from home. 
  • Wickford Primary School - Depends on classes.
  • William Read Primary School and Nursery - Closed for class 4JR and year 5. 
  • Winter Gardens Academy - Closed. Nursery open.