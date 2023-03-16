There are some animals from the Essex South, Southend & District branches, the South West branch and the Danaher Animal Home.

If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to either the Essex South, Southend & District branch, the South West branch, or the Danaher Animal Home website for details.

You can also donate to charities to help them carry on their rescue work at the same websites.

Phoebe

Phoebe (Image: RSPCA)

Gender - Female

Age - Two years old

Breed - Lurcher

Colour - White and tan

Phoebe is a dog who came into the care of the RSPCA after being found by the dog warden as an unclaimed stray.

She is described as having a "friendly, gentle, and calm nature" and can be quite shy in new situations.

As far as the RSPCA is aware Phoebe has not lived in a home before so would need her new family to be understanding of her needs and let her take things in her own time.

If you want to adopt Phoebe you can view their full profile here.

Memphis

Memphis (Image: RSPCA)

Gender - Female

Age - Three years old

Breed - British shorthair

Colour - Grey

Memphis came into the care of the RSPCA from an overcrowded home and is now looking to find a new family to take her in.

She enjoys being with people and will be more than happy to curl up beside you but she is also happy enough to do her own thing.

The RSPCA adds: "She enjoys head scratches and snoozing away the afternoons somewhere warm."

If you want to adopt Memphis you can view their full profile here.

King and Thumper

King and Thumper (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Male

Age - No stated

Breed - Not stated

Colour - Grey and Brown/White

King and Thumper had been found abandoned by Danaher Animal Home and they are now looking for their forever home.

Thumper is a more reserved type of character while King is more confident and likely to hop over towards you.

Ideally, the pair are looking for a home together with no children, or older children only.

Thumper especially will need a calm environment to settle in.

If you want to adopt King and Thumper you can view their full profile here.

Tara

Tara (Image: RSPCA)

Gender - Female

Age - Five years old

Breed - Domestic Shorthair crossbreed

Colour - Black

Tara is a cat who was sadly left on her own for an extended period of time after her owner was taken into care, and became wary of humans.

Nowadays Tara's confidence has grown quite a bit and she now enjoys being stroked and brushed.

She now seeks out human interaction and loves being around people, so will make the perfect companion in a calm and patient household.

If you want to adopt Tara you can view their full profile here.

RSPCA says many animals are being abandoned in Essex

Last year the RSPCA shared that there were 850 reports of abandoned animals in Essex in 2021.

From January to July 2022, 750 reports had already been made which was a 51 per cent increase from the same timeframe in 2021.

The charity fears the huge rise in pet ownership, which skyrocketed during the pandemic, coupled with the cost of living crisis, has put a strain on people's finances.

Dermot Murphy, chief inspectorate officer at the RSPCA, said: “The idea of putting your cat in a carrier and taking them to a secluded spot in the woods before walking away is absolutely unthinkable and heart-breaking to most pet owners.

“Sadly we are seeing animals callously abandoned like this every single day.”