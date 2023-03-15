Colchester Magistrates heard that Louis O’Brien, 30, of Orwell Road, Clacton was a prolific offender. He was arrested last month after police were called to a disturbance at an address in Potter Close, Clacton. O’Brien was found hiding behind a sofa at the time.

Prior checks had revealed he was wanted for breaching a suspended sentence imposed on November 10, 2022.

At the court hearing on March 13, 2023, O’Brien admitted eight counts of theft from a shop. He was jailed for eight weeks and issued with a two-year criminal behaviour order.

This order forbids him from entering Co-operative stores in Old Road and Coopers Lane on Clacton and Frinton Road, Holland-on-Sea, as well as the Boots store in Pier Avenue, Clacton on his release from prison.

PC Glen Foote, of Essex Police’s Business Crime Team, said O’Brien had a long history of offending. He said: “We have a duty to protect all victims of crime from repeat offenders. In cases of shoplifting, one way we can do this is by applying to the courts for criminal behaviour orders which are designed to prevent their re-offending and future impact on shop staff.”