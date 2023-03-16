David Edmunds, 82, from Wrabness, had pulled out of Primrose Lane onto the A120 whilst on his way to Colchester in February last year.

An inquest held in Chelmsford on Wednesday heard Mr Edmunds’s Volvo was then involved in a collision with an oncoming Ford Transit driven by Colin Seago, a Harwich-based builder.

During the hearing, Essex area coroner Sonia Hayes questioned Mr Seago along with forensic collision investigator Alan Barlow, paramedic Peter Holburn, and Essex Police’s Mark Davies.

Five members Mr Edmunds family were also present.

The court heard Mr Edmunds pulled out of the Primrose Lane junction onto the A120 which resulted in an unavoidable collision with Mr Seago’s Ford Transit, which was travelling at 50mph.

Read more:

• Calls for action after four deaths in as many months on A120

• Tributes paid to much-loved grandfather, 82, following fatal crash on A120

• Major £18m project to repair 'cracked' concrete foundations of A120

Toxicology reports following the incident showed neither party was suffering from a medical episode, and no form of drugs, alcohol, or fatigue were involved.

The weather, which was dry and sunny, was also ruled out as a contributing factor.

Concerns were raised, however, about the safety of the junction and whether the surrounding hedgerows risk impeding drivers’ sight.

Mr Edmunds’ daughter, Hannah, said during the inquest: “Primrose Lane is a small country lane joining a fast road – it’s notorious locally as being a horrible little junction.”

Recollecting the incident, Mr Seago said: “I was feet away from his car [when the incident happened] – it was over in seconds.

“The actual junction needs attention badly – on all the other junctions on the A120, you have to go with the flow of traffic.

For news updates straight to your inbox, sign up to our newsletter here.

“This is the only junction that hasn’t been altered when the road was resurfaced.”

Forensic collision investigator Alan Barlow said Mr Edmunds had pulled at such a time that it would have been almost impossible for Mr Seago to have avoided hitting the Volvo.

He said: "In an emergency situation, 90 to 95 per cent of drivers respond within 0.75 and 1.5 seconds – it’s unlikely Mr Seago had time to take any action.”

Concluding the inquest, Ms Hayes said: "I’m satisfied this was purely and simply an accident.

"It’s not clear whether Mr Edmunds positioned himself in that part of the road to get a better view, or just looked and didn’t see the oncoming van – we just can’t say."