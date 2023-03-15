The boat was seized by the National Crime Agency while a fifth man was arrested as part of the probe.

The 44-year-old Albanian national, living in Leicester, was apprehended by NCA officers in Loughborough this morning on suspicion of people smuggling offences.

The operation is linked to the arrest of four others last month, who were later charged with assisting unlawful immigration and are due to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on March 29.

Seized - the boat found in Brightlingsea (Image: National Crime Agency)

The men are alleged to be part of a gang organising a series of people smuggling runs to the UK from Europe, and are believed to be responsible for a number of crossing events last year.

NCA senior investigating officer Derek Evans said: “The man arrested today is suspected of involvement in a plot to use small boats in a series of people smuggling runs.

“Tackling organised immigration crime is a priority for the NCA, and our investigation continues.”