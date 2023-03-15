Titford Funeral Directors, which has branches in Clacton, Frinton and Holland-on-Sea, is on the hunt for Easter eggs on behalf of students at Shorefields School, in Clacton.

The business, part of end-of-life provider Dignity, first launched their annual Easter appeal several years ago to help distribute gifts to those who may not receive one.

Staff at the funeral directors are now again calling on businesses, organisations, community groups and residents to donate chocolate oval delights to their scheme.

Isobel Pollington, business leader at Titford Funeral Directors said: “We hope the community will support us and help to make Easter a more enjoyable time.

“Dignity colleagues across the country will help bring a smile to the faces of others that may not have been expecting an Easter Egg.

“We’d like to do the same in our local area.”

The eggs, or any coca-infused treat for that matter, must be handed over by March 31, in time for delivery to Shorefields School ahead of the Easter weekend.

Those who wish to donate are asked to visit one of Titford Funeral Directors’ branches between 9am and 5pm Monday to Friday.