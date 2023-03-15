Staff at the port authority, based at Navigation House in Angelgate, collected items for the town's Salvation Army foodbank and the Harwich Hive Baby and Hygiene Bank.

“Our employees chose to support these two local charities and their generosity has been second to none,” said chief executive Sarah West.

Collection - Harwich Haven Authority collected much-needed items for charity (Image: HHA)

“I agreed with our employee forum that we would match-fund the value of the items they gave and altogether we have been able to give more than £1,500 worth of goods to both charities.

“Many people will be aware that we are a Harbour Authority but we’re also a designated Trust Port, which means that a percentage of our surplus profits can used for the benefit of local stakeholders.

“We are very much part of this community and many of our employees live here too so we understand the challenges and are keen to support where we can.”

Sarah Nicholson, trustee at Harwich Hive Baby and Hygiene Bank, said: “Words cannot describe how grateful I am to the staff at Harwich Haven Authority.

“Baby formula and nappies are the key items young families in the local community are struggling to afford.

"The latest economic situation, with rising energy and food costs, has seen demands for such items skyrocket - and we’re struggling to keep up with demand.

"In addition, we also received some beautiful hand-crocheted blankets and hats that were made by a member of their staff.

“As a charity, we are reliant on such generous donations, and with our renewed stocks I’m confident that we will be able to support those most in need over the coming weeks.”

Collection - Harwich Haven Authority collected much-needed items for charity, including the Salvation Army foodbank in Harwich (Image: HHA)

Debbie Tubby, community manager at the Salvation Army in Harwich, added: "We are working to support people struggling in the area.

"This includes food provision and a drop-in Cafe called Heart where people can get advice and support.

"We are very grateful to Harwich Haven Authority for their generous donation which will enable us to continue with this support."