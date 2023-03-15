Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, Dublin was crowned the winner of the Toy Group at Crufts dog show.

The spaniel, owned by Tanya Ireland from Mayland, Chelmsford is a loveable, laid-back companion.

The dog, bred in America, previously won best in group in 2013.

The world-famous dog show, held in Birmingham, attracts more than 18,000 competitors and hundreds of thousands of visitors.

In show: Tanya and Dublin at the show (Image: Beat Media)

Owner Mrs Ireland said: “I'm extremely proud, a lot of work has gone into getting to this point because he is actually an American dog.

“So, I flew his mum over to America, mated her over there, brought her back and a lot of the people who were part of that are here today, so it means so much.

“As the judge walked towards me to announce us as the winner, I thought is she really coming to me? I couldn’t believe it.

Proud winner: Tanya and Dublin (Image: Beat Media)

“There was some very strong competition in the Toy Group but I was just trying not to look at them.

“This is the top achievement I have ever had, you can’t get better than this, it is what we work all year for.”

She added: “Out of the ring, he is just what is he like in the ring, he's just laidback, chilled out, he loves life.

“He's a typical Cavalier and that's how they should be. They should just love life and he does. I wouldn't change a hair on his body.”