Staff have walked out in a dispute over pay and working conditions, and the East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundations Trust (ESNEFT) chief executive, Nick Hulme, has asked people only to use A&E departments if absolutely necessary.

He said: “Our accident and emergency departments are open throughout the strike period.

“If it is non-life threatening, please think about which is the most appropriate service for your needs.

“There are a range of options to help you, such as your local pharmacy, 111 online or your GP.

“Please help us to help you by keeping our emergency departments for those who really need them.”

Official NHS England figures show more there were more than 7,500 attendances across emergency departments in the east of England region on Monday.

The strike action has resulted in a reduction in clinical capacity across the hospital system as junior doctors push for what they have described as a pay restoration of 26 per cent.

Newly qualified medical staff are paid approximately £23,700 per year and will return to hospital facilities on Thursday.