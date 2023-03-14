THESE Essex schools have implemented closures in response to teachers deciding to take part in strike action.
Thousands of NEU members are expected to participate in two consecutive days of strike action across England starting tomorrow, Wednesday, March 15, in a long-running dispute over pay.
The strikes will follow a similar industrial action which impacted pupils in Essex and beyond at the beginning of this month.
On the eve of teacher strikes across England, Gillian Keegan has written to unions representing teachers and school leaders to invite them to formal talks on Wednesday and Thursday this week if they suspend walkouts.
In an open letter to parents, Ms Keegan said: "The best thing the NEU could do for its members and children and young people would be to sit down and talk about pay.
"I will continue doing everything I can to end the disruption your family faces as quickly as possible, particularly because I know exams for older pupils are coming up fast."
Here is a list of all Essex schools which have decided to shut or partially shut in response to the strikes:
Barnes Farm Junior School
Basildon Lower Academy
Basildon Upper Academy
Beauchamps High School
Becket Keys Church of England School
Brinkley Grove Primary School
Castle View School
Chelmer Valley High School
Children's Support Service
Danbury Park Community Primary School
Debden Park High School
Epping St John's Church of England School
Glenwood School
Gosbecks Primary School
Grange Primary School
Great Sampford Community Primary School
Greensward Academy
Harlow Fields School and College
Hatfield Peverel St Andrew's Junior School
Helena Romanes School
Hereward Primary School
John Bunyan Primary and Nursery School
Kents Hill Infant Academy
Layer-De-La-Haye Church of England
Limes Farm Junior School
Mayflower High School
Mid Essex Co-Operative Academy
New Rickstones Academy
Oakfield Primary School
Paxman Academy
Philip Morant School and College
Plume, Maldon - Fambridge Road Campus
Ravens Academy
Rayleigh Primary School
Rettendon Primary School
Shenfield High School
Springfield Primary School
St Andrew's Church of England
St Anne Line Catholic Infant School
St Cedd's Church of England Primary School
St Helena School
St Joseph the Worker Catholic Primary School
St Joseph's Catholic Primary School
Terling Church of England
The Gilberd School
The King John School
The Mayflower Primary School
The Ramsey Academy
The Sweyne Park School
Walton-on-the-Naze Primary School
Westwood Academy
White Hall Academy
Wickford Primary School
William De Ferrers School
Winter Gardens Academy
To find out exactly how the strikes are impacting your school, CLICK HERE.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here