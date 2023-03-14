Thousands of NEU members are expected to participate in two consecutive days of strike action across England starting tomorrow, Wednesday, March 15, in a long-running dispute over pay.

The strikes will follow a similar industrial action which impacted pupils in Essex and beyond at the beginning of this month.

On the eve of teacher strikes across England, Gillian Keegan has written to unions representing teachers and school leaders to invite them to formal talks on Wednesday and Thursday this week if they suspend walkouts.

In an open letter to parents, Ms Keegan said: "The best thing the NEU could do for its members and children and young people would be to sit down and talk about pay.

"I will continue doing everything I can to end the disruption your family faces as quickly as possible, particularly because I know exams for older pupils are coming up fast."

Here is a list of all Essex schools which have decided to shut or partially shut in response to the strikes:

Barnes Farm Junior School

Basildon Lower Academy

Basildon Upper Academy

Beauchamps High School

Becket Keys Church of England School

Brinkley Grove Primary School

Castle View School

Chelmer Valley High School

Children's Support Service

Danbury Park Community Primary School

Debden Park High School

Epping St John's Church of England School

Glenwood School

Gosbecks Primary School

Grange Primary School

Great Sampford Community Primary School

Greensward Academy

Harlow Fields School and College

Hatfield Peverel St Andrew's Junior School

Helena Romanes School

Hereward Primary School

John Bunyan Primary and Nursery School

Kents Hill Infant Academy

Layer-De-La-Haye Church of England

Limes Farm Junior School

Mayflower High School

Mid Essex Co-Operative Academy

New Rickstones Academy

Oakfield Primary School

Paxman Academy

Philip Morant School and College

Plume, Maldon - Fambridge Road Campus

Ravens Academy

Rayleigh Primary School

Rettendon Primary School

Shenfield High School

Springfield Primary School

St Andrew's Church of England

St Anne Line Catholic Infant School

St Cedd's Church of England Primary School

St Helena School

St Joseph the Worker Catholic Primary School

St Joseph's Catholic Primary School

Terling Church of England

The Gilberd School

The King John School

The Mayflower Primary School

The Ramsey Academy

The Sweyne Park School

Walton-on-the-Naze Primary School

Westwood Academy

White Hall Academy

Wickford Primary School

William De Ferrers School

Winter Gardens Academy

