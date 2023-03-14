David Richards, 42, was jailed in January for 27 years for the attempted murder of his wife, who he attacked with an axe after their relationship broke down.

Richards lay in wait for hours to ambush 32-year-old Alex Alam when she stepped outside her home in Stock with her dogs in darkness, while children were inside the property.

She suffered a fractured skull and cuts to her face and scalp in the “bloodbath” that ensued, Judge David Turner KC told Chelmsford Crown Court.

Richards has since been found dead in his cell at Lowdham Grange prison in Nottinghamshire, The Sun reports.

Warders reportedly raised the alarm and the wing which houses about 900 other inmates was locked down.

A source told The Sun: “It’s a huge shock. Richards’ case was high profile and so he had kept his head down since arriving at the nick.

“A probe into what happened on Monday was launched immediately.”

A spokesman for HMP Lowdham Grange confirmed a prisoner died yesterday in a statement to The Sun.

They said: “We can confirm that a prisoner died at HMP Lowdham Grange on 13 March 2023.

“The next of kin have been informed and our thoughts are with the family.

“As with all deaths in custody, there will be an investigation by the independent Prisons and Probation Ombudsman and therefore we are unable to comment further at this stage.”

Richards took an axe, dry suit and cable ties to the address on April 3, 2022, in a “hideous culmination of the breakdown some 18 months earlier of his family relationships”.

There had been reports to police alleging domestic assaults, harassment and stalking among other matters during autumn of 2019.

Judge Turner described Richards as being “obsessive” and having a “jealous mindset”.

He said Richards had “stalked and monitored the home and Ms Alam before that night”.

He added Richards had “tied her up briefly” during the incident but this was “ineffectual”, and that Richards “dragged her by the hair”.

Essex Police said that when Richards stepped out to try and find Ms Alam’s phone, she was able to free herself, lock her doors and call for help.

The judge told Richards during his sentencing in January: “You tried to break into the house, axe in hand, and were only thwarted when the front door held.

“You then made off, you sought no medical help or assistance. You left her bleeding and gravely wounded.

“A police chase then followed as you attempted to evade arrest.”Richards told police he had done “the most stupid thing I had done in my life”, the judge said.

