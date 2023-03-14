Residents of Meadow View and the surrounding area teamed up with Eastlight Community Homes staff and battled the rain and wind to clear out rubbish and unwanted household items during the clean-up day.

Eastlight staff were also on hand to complete repairs and consult residents on ideas to prevent parking on an overcrowded grass verge.

Clean up - Staff from Think Business Support. Picture: Steve Brading (Image: Steve Brading)

In total, three truckloads of rubbish, vegetation and unwanted items were removed within three hours, with the help of Think Business Support.

Charlotte Burt, Eastlight tenancy manager, said: “Residents have told us the area should be tidier, so we teamed up to freshen it up.

“Thank you so much to everyone who turned out, despite the heavy rain.”

Clean up - Eastlight resident Brian Wray. Picture: Steve Brading (Image: Steve Brading)

Brian Wray, who lives on the estate, said: “Thank you so much to Eastlight for getting my rubbish cleared.

"It was such a great help to me and saved me at least four trips to the dump and back.

“The estate tidy has been a huge success.”

If you’re an Eastlight resident and have an idea to improve the neighbourhood, please contact Eastlight by emailing customer.services@eastlighthomes.co.uk or calling 0330 128 0330.