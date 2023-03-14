Lifehouse Spa, in Frinton Road, Thorpe-le-Soken, has said a fake account has been created by fraudsters and used to contact customers about a so-called competition.

The Gazette understands the victims – of which there has been several – are directed to a link which asks them to submit a £1 payment to release a competition prize.

Unknowingly, their money is then sent to the con artists behind the cruel ruse and they are left empty handed and financially worse-off.

Dumbfounded bosses at Lifehouse Spa only became aware of the scam after vigilant customers told them about suspicious messages they had been receiving.

A spokesman for the tranquil and luxury complex said: “We’ve recently got reports a fake Lifehouse account is contacting people to announce they’ve won a competition.

“We’re so sorry to hear several people have been affected by this, and we want to assure you we would never charge you to enter a competition.

“Please double check any messages you receive from Lifehouse Spa are from this official account.

“And thank you so much to everyone who reached out and made us aware of this issue.”