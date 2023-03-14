Tendring Council’s cabinet had submitted proposals for funding to the £4.8billion Levelling Up Fund, but the Government announced earlier this year that the bid had failed.

The bid included cash for three projects for Dovercourt, including the £3million development of the Milton Road site to include nine houses, tree planting and public parking bays.

It also included the refurbishment of Harwich Library to create two classrooms in a mezzanine space for the reintroduction of Adult Community Learning to the town, as well as provide space for council services and community use.

The third project included public realm improvements from Dovercourt station to Kingsway and the formalisation of the station parking and a new pedestrian crossing.

Sir Bernard said he has made a last-ditch pre-budget plea to Chancellor Jeremy Hunt for £6.8million of levelling up funds for the town.

He said: “I was very disappointed that this project missed out in an earlier round of funding, and I have been asking ministers why.

“I know that a number of projects like ours have been reviewed and I have now sent a last-ditch plea for the Chancellor to include this in his Budget statement on Wednesday.

“I keep emphasising to ministers that Dovercourt and Harwich need and deserve funding and improvement as much as anywhere.”

It was the first time Tendring Council had submitted a bid to the fund for projects in Dovercourt.

It was successful in its bid for £20million to create a new library and learning space, café, a community and commercial building and 28 homes, centred on Carnarvon House, Clacton.

Tendring Council leader Neil Stock previously said he was disappointed that the bid for Dovercourt was not taken forward by the government.

“We will continue to seek other funding for these projects, as well as looking to see if there are elements we can deliver ourselves, working with our local partners,” he said.

The Chancellor is expected to deliver his Budget Statement on Wednesday at 12.30pm.