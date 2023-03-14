The landmark has taken delivery of a consignment of giant pre-historic creatures individually commissioned to star in its latest major £500,000 attraction.

The herd includes an eight-metre-long Tyrannosaurus-Rex, four-metre Dilophosaurus and Velociraptor, a Bambiraptor, and a Pterosaur.

A 4D special effects cinema has also been installed and work is progressing well towards an opening in the Spring.

Crew member Rhiannon Batchelor with baby Velociraptor and Jaime Petersen with baby T-Rex in the cinema (Image: Clacton Pier)

Jurassic Pier is replacing a 40-year-old seaquarium that was dismantled over the winter by an in-house team.

Once the area was dismantled and gutted, the cinema was put in by West Midlands firm Simworx, one of the world’s top suppliers of motion simulation technology.

Pier director Billy Ball said the exciting project is on schedule and the new attraction is really starting to take shape.

Baby dinosaurs meeting fans in Discovery Bay soft play. (Image: Clacton Pier)

“We began taking the seaquarium apart in November and it was quite a lengthy job,” he said.

“However, we are now at a stage where we can see this mammoth scheme coming together and our animatronic dinosaurs have been shipped in from Asia.

“It was good to see them arrive; they are now being looked after on the pier by their keepers and settling in nicely, ready to meet the public very soon.

“Simworx have been on site and carried out their programme of works which included the cinema and motion seating.”

The T-Rex on the ride deck (Image: Clacton Pier)

Mr Ball added that a new roof is being laid on part of the building and will be finished the week before Easter.

The fit out – including fencing and the dinosaur enclosures - is continuing and will be followed by theming and installation of the audio visual lighting and sound.

Other equipment, such as 3-D glasses and water-squirters, will make it a fully immersive realistic experience.

A youngster meets a baby dinosaur (Image: Clacton Pier)

“There will very much be an educational element to Jurassic Pier – as well as the fun adventure element,” said Mr Ball.

“With a few changes it will also be a multi-functional facility we can incorporate into other events such as Halloween and Christmas when required.”