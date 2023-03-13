Xavion Benson ran the Peter and Zak drug lines, which were operating between London and Clacton between November 2021 and March last year.

His conviction, under the Modern Slavery Act, is the first of its kind in Essex.

In January last year, he trafficked a teenage boy from London to Clacton and ordered him to sell drugs on his behalf.

The boy was forced to live in squalor for almost two weeks.

Benson, an apparent drill music artist, promised the boy £2,800 in payment for his “work”, though that money was never paid.

An investigation was initially launched when the boy’s parents reported him missing to the Metropolitan Police.

Benson was arrested as the result of a joint operation on March 24 last year.

Further work uncovered a music video of a drill music artist which had been published online under the performance name of ‘Pushweight Bandit’.

During a song, Benson brags about sending a “young boy” out to sell drugs.

A second man, Ryan Arrowsmith, was also identified as being concerned in the drug lines.

Benson, 22, of Creek Road, London, was charged with being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs and human trafficking.

Ryan Arrowsmith, 32, of Simnel Road, London, was charged with being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine and possession with intent to supply a Class A drug.

Both men admitted the offences.

Arrowsmith was sentenced in November to four years and three months in jail.

Both men appeared at Chelmsford Crown Court on Monday and Benson was sentenced to five years and seven months in prison.

PC Harlie Turner, who led the investigation for Essex Police, said: “One of the main aims of these gangs is to recruit young children into their lifestyle.

“They are promised a life of money and designer clothes. But they are being duped

"Very sadly these children soon find out the reality is nothing like the promise.

“The children will stay in squalor conditions with little or no food and drink as they work to earn money for the gang elders.”