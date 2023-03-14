The play, which was put on at the town's West Cliff Theatre, saw audiences transported back to the 1940s for a tale evoking heartache and joy.

The classic story, played out against the backdrop of a train station tearoom and platform, was wonderfully produced and credit goes to director David Thompson, co-director Brenda White-Robinson and everyone at CADs for a thoroughly enjoyable show.

Jo Thorne and Alex Bass were excellent in the lead roles as respectable wife Laura Jesson and Dr Alec Harvey, as their character's forbidden love blossomed.

Credit also goes to Kate Braithwaite and David Lye, playing tea room manageress Myrtle and station master Albert.

But it was waitress Beryl, played by Rachael Welham, and cheeky Stanley the cake seller, played by Dean Kiely, who got the laughs with two wonderfully comic performances.

Plaudits also go to director David's granddaughter, Isla, daughter of Laura Jesson, and Kate Braithwaite's son James, who made thier debuts on stage.

Clacton Amateur Dramatics Society will be holding an open evening for new members at Clacton's Albert Edward Hall on Thursday, March 16, at 7.30pm.

JAMES DWAN