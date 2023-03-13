The show took place at the McGrigor Hall, in Fourth Avenue, on Saturday.

Chairman John Dearing was delighted by the response from the public and members who came to support the show.

"It was just what is needed to ensure that the society continues to grow and prosper," spokesman David Foster said.

"The members had previously been treated to a talk on Gardens of Frinton Past by the chairman of the Frinton and Walton Heritage Trust Society at their Annual Meeting, so this was a good indication of just how much interest there is in the environment past and present."

Bill Edwards was named as the overall winner after gaining the most show points.