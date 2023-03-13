Frinton-on-Sea Lawn Tennis Club has created a new lawn for the sport at its Holland Road home.

It will be officially opened with a Mad Hatter’s Tea Party later this month.

James Max, club chairman and TalkTV presenter, welcomed the latest addition to the club.

He said: “For the first time in over 30 years, the club has welcomed croquet back to its grounds.

“The official opening of the new lawn will take place with a Mad Hatters' Tea Part scheduled for Saturday, March 25.

“Croquet is a brilliant game suitable for all ages and abilities.”

He added: “The investment in our club, the gym and all our outdoor sporting facilities makes it one of the best sporting and social clubs in the local area.

“Our coaching teams for gym classes alongside our tennis and squash coaching means we have the full sporting and social package.”

The club is currently undergoing a major refurbishment programme with works to its historic thatched roof and the addition of a disabled loo.

There will also be an open day on May 20. For more, go to fosltc.com.