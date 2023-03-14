The list from the financial advisers Unbiased has broken down what they consider to be the top 20 spots for retirement.

Suffolk was the only place that was considered better than Essex, topping the ranking.

Essex beat out places such as Devon, the Lake District, Dorset and the Yorkshire Dales among others.

To see the full list breaking down the top 20 places you can see it at the Unbiased website here.

The picturesque parts of Essex, such as Colchester Castle gardens, were seen as a selling point for the county (Image: Google Streetview)

Why was Essex ranked so highly?





In explaining their reasoning, Unbiased mentioned the county's proximity to London as a selling point if you have family living there.

They wrote: "Lots of retirees have children with grandchildren living in and around London. So if you need to get into the capital regularly, neighbouring Essex could be a great place to live."

Additionally, Essex is blessed with many picturesque and tranquil villages to pick from for a retirement spot, even if the house prices aren't too cheap.

They added: "It may not seem the obvious choice with its reputation as a ‘party county’, but closer inspection reveals countless pretty villages such as Tillingham and Castle Hedingham, while the estuary coast has a brooding beauty of its own.

"You can reach Central London in 30 minutes by train from various towns. Of course, such close proximity doesn’t come cheap, with detached houses selling for over £500,000 on average."