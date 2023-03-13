Nichole Sullivan, 34, lives in Clacton with her partner of four years Steve Box, 33, and her three children Riley, ten, Rosie, two, and seven-month-old Rhys.

Four months before giving birth to her most recent child, the former NHS worker was dealt a devastating blow when she was told she had a rare tumour in her right eye.

Doctors subsequently diagnosed her with Ocular Melanoma and suggested her best option would be to have her eye – which offered no peripheral vision - removed.

They also informed the mum-of-three the cancer could potentially spread across her baby’s placenta and if it would be life-limiting for her and her child if it did.

Nichole, an occupational therapist, said: “I cannot begin to describe the devastation of a cancer diagnosis during what should be one of the happiest times of your life.

“All the excitement and happiness was drained from the experience and replaced with fear, anxiety and appointments, pain and conversations no one should have to have.

“If I was not pregnant I would not have gone to the optician. I have lost depth perception which makes activities a challenge and lost my peripheral vision.”

Despite the cancer, the couple’s son Rhys arrived in good health in August and Nichole was told there was no evidence the disease had travelled through her body.

Since then Nichole has been using a prosthetic eye – a sparkly blue one on occasion – and adjusting to the new way she has to approach certain aspects of her life.

She is now preparing to run the Brighton Marathon alongside Steve and her sister and brother-in-law in aid of The 4 Cancer Group which supported her during her ordeal.

Nichole added: “They took all the stress away and gave us wonderful memories during a really dark time and we will be forever grateful to them.

“This is a huge challenge for us because none of us are experienced long distance runners – especially with my vision being altered.

“But if we can get through the last few months then we can do this marathon so please get behind us and donate whatever you can.

“Time is precious and life is fragile so find joy in every moment and stay off the sunbeds, make sure you protect yourself from the sun.

"I also just want to say thank you to the obstetrics team at Colchester Hospital, specifically Miss Law, and Moorfields Eye Hospital."

To donate visit justgiving.com/fundraising/Nichole-Sullivan.