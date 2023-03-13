The concert supported The Mayflower Legacy Fund, which was launched by Harwich mayor Ivan Henderson in 2020 to provide yearly income to Harwich and Dovercourt charities.

Young and talented musicians performed in the concert, organised by Anna Rendell-Knights, on Sunday at St Nicholas’ Church.

It included Joe Stapleton playing the piano, Elizabeth Hammond on the flute and Jane Hammond on the clarinet.

This year’s concert was attended by Harwich and north Essex MP Sir Bernard Jenkin and Lord Lieutenant of Essex Jennifer Tolhurst.

Mr Henderson started the fund with £10,000 allocation given to all county councillors, which had grown to £50,000 by last year’s event.

Last year, it paid for 20 youngsters take part in a Tall Ships Sailing trip.