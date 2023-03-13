Members of the Prospect union working at the Trinity House Lighthouse Service are expected to take action on Wednesday.

As well as strike action, workers will take continuous action short of a strike from March 16, which will include only working contracted hours and an overtime ban.

There will be a picket line at Trinity House, at Harwich Quay, on Wednesday from 8.30am to 12noon.

Mike Clancy, General Secretary of Prospect, said: "Our members in Trinity House and the rest of the public sector have seen their incomes decline by up to 26 per cent over the past 13 years and their work taken for granted – they have had enough.

“Bills are rocketing and pay is falling ever further behind the private sector, leaving our members with no option but to take industrial action.

“We will continue our campaign until the government comes up with a meaningful offer.

“If it doesn’t do so soon, we may be left with no Civil Service to protect.”

The union said Trinity House is an important employer in Harwich and performs an important public service providing aids to navigation, safeguarding shipping and seafarers as well as being the general lighthouse authority for England.

Trinity House is one of the oldest still operating companies in the UK, being given its charter in 1514 by Henry VIII.

The union said this is believed to be the first-ever strike by shore-based employees in its 500 years of operation. Members of Prospect working at a number of different public sector employers are taking action across the country.

It is believed that this is the largest industrial action Prospect members have taken in more than a decade.

The union represents tens of thousands of specialist, technical, professional, managerial and scientific staff in the Civil Service.

Trinity House has been contacted for comment but had not responded at the time of going to press.