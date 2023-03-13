The Commonwealth Flag was hoisted after a short ceremony led by Tendring Council chairman Peter Harris, who read the Commonwealth Affirmation, with the service attended by members of the public.

The affirmation says that we affirm our respect for nature, and that we will be stewards of the earth by caring for every part of it, and for it as a whole.

It adds that through the Commonwealth, we learn from one another, and innovate to transform our communities, our nations and our world.

Mr Harris added: “It was a privilege to have a role in this special day and to oversee the Commonwealth Flag being flown to show unity across the Commonwealth and how Tendring stands with all of those nations.”

Tendring is one of hundreds of locations flying the flag across more than 40 countries throughout the Commonwealth nations of the world, and local authorities and civic dignitaries, community groups and charities throughout the British Isles are taking part in flag-raising events.

The ceremony gives people the opportunity to share in the widespread public expression of commitment to the Commonwealth and appreciation of the values it stands for.