Forecasters and experts are warning of high winds hitting the county and various parts of the country.

Essex Weather Centre is warning of disruption while the Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning.

A spokesman for the Essex Weather Centre said: "The latest model runs have upgraded wind gusts later this morning and the first half of the afternoon. South-westerly gusts up to 60mph are possible inland, perhaps higher along the Essex coast. Some disruption is likely both locally and across the region."

The Met Office yellow weather alert warns of strong and gusty southwesterly winds which may lead to some disruption, particularly for prone high-sided vehicles.

There is a yellow weather warning for strong winds today, please drive carefully, watch out for trees and other debris on the road. For more info, see the link in the tweet below. https://t.co/uDn2cX6Re7 — Essex Highways (@essexhighways) March 13, 2023

The warning also says people can expect delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely, some short term loss of power and other services is possible, some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely and damage to trees is also likely Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer