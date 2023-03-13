The Lara, formerly known as Efes Kitchen, will welcome customers back to its Walton eatery on Wednesday following a revamp.

The High Street restaurant, which has been shut since January 20, had promised diners it would be “back bigger and better”.

A spokesman for The Lara said: “The Lara is still under the same management and staff and we are nothing to do with any other Efes takeaways.”

To find out more visit facebook.com/TheLaraRestaurantWalton.