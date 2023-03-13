RESIDENTS are being encouraged to don their best cowboy hats and saddle-up for a super evening of country music and line dancing all in aid of charity.
The Texas Tornados will perform at the Brightlingsea Community Centre, in Lower Park Road, on Saturday as part of the Crab & Winkle music night.
Over the course of the night, which will begin at 7.30pm, tea, coffee, refreshments and a licenced bar will be available to both “listeners and dancers”.
Admission is £7 or £6 for members, with all proceeds being donated to a soon-to-be decided chosen charity.
