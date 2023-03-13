The Texas Tornados will perform at the Brightlingsea Community Centre, in Lower Park Road, on Saturday as part of the Crab & Winkle music night.

Over the course of the night, which will begin at 7.30pm, tea, coffee, refreshments and a licenced bar will be available to both “listeners and dancers”.

Admission is £7 or £6 for members, with all proceeds being donated to a soon-to-be decided chosen charity.