Engineers from UK Power Networks are currently investigating a power cut which is affecting properties in Great Bentley, Little Bentley, Thorrington and South Heath.

The issue was first reported at about 6.45am today and within ten minutes workers from the energy company had been deployed to address the problem.

As a result of the unplanned power cut, also reported in Alresford, 447 customers across eight different postcodes could be without electricity until as late as 9.30am.

A spokesman for UK Power Networks said: “We're investigating a high voltage overhead electricity line fault which has caused a power cut in the local area.

“We're sorry for any disruption this may be causing you but we estimate power will be back on between 8.30am and 9.30am.

“We may be able to get some customers on sooner.

“The information on our website is live and up-to-date and is the same information our call advisors give customers over the phone.

“So, please only call us if you're in a dangerous situation or notice any damage to our equipment.”