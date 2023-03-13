ACL Essex has received the funds for The Nightingale Care Bursary which aims to help workers within the health and social care sector to progress in their careers.

The engagement team at ACL Essex will support individuals across the county to access opportunities within the sector regardless of previous experience.

John Spence, Essex County Council cabinet member for health and adults, said: “We want everyone in Essex to have access to high quality and choices in social care and that means ensuring a plentiful and well-trained workforce.

“Equally we want people in all parts of the county to have access to jobs and training which physical or financial constraints might appear to rule out.

“The Nightingale scheme works towards both these ambitions, and I am delighted that the initial funding and partnership with Adult Community Learning has enabled us to commit these further funds and to expand the scheme.”

As well as funding the training of Health and Social Care employees, personal assistants and those who work as unpaid carers, the bursary will also support continued professional development including fast-track management opportunities.

For more information on the bursary visit aclessex.com/nightingale.